A wake up call - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 2 of this 2 part series we speak about Gods true chosen people and expose a group that Satan has used to infiltrate all of the world and mainstream Christianity, we also dive into a few other topics all related to the topic of giving a wake up call. There is soo much deception in todays world and in this series we hope to help awaken people to these devices of the devil. This episode deals with controversial topics and can only be found here on our website, on Rumble, and on Brighteon as many platforms today have begun to censor free speech and the TRUTH...