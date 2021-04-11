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FIRED CANADIAN FRONTLINE NURSES - THEIR SIDE OF THE STORY (PART 1)
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413 views • April 11, 2021
Canadian Frontline Nurses, Sarah Choujounian and Kristen Nagle were fired from their nursing positions for advocating for their patients on social media. The problem? What they were seeing in their nursing home and hospital didn't match what the govt or College of Nurses of Ontario were saying.
Join Bright Light News for part 1 of their side of the story.
Join Bright Light News for part 1 of their side of the story.
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