Ep. 188 Part 1 "The Chronic Pain Relief Program" - Dr. Jeff Frankart

What if chronic pain wasn't a life sentence but a nervous system problem you could actually solve?





Retired Army Major Jeff Frankart has spent 30 years and 60,000 patients proving exactly that. As a military and civilian physical therapist, founder of the NGPS System, and creator of the Movement Recovery Program the U.S. military's groundbreaking opioid reduction program Jeff has rebuilt some of the most broken bodies on the planet, starting with Navy SEALs, Delta Force, and Green Berets.





In this episode, he reveals the science behind chronic pain, why traditional therapy fails most people, and the movement based method that's getting soldiers and civilians their lives back.





In this episode:





-Why chronic pain is a nervous system problem not just a physical one

-What it's really like to treat Navy SEALs, Delta Force, and Special Forces operators

-The NGPS System the movement method developed on the battlefield

-Why scar tissue never fully heals and what to do about it

-The truth about ""no pain, no gain"" and why it's completely wrong

-How the brain gets stuck in a chronic pain loop and how to break it

-The Tabata method and neurodynamic exercises that retrain your nervous system

-Why you don't need a gym, equipment, or surgery to recover from chronic pain





🔴 Chronic pain affects millions of people worldwide. The solution isn't more pills it's retraining your brain.





🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.





Connect with Jeff Frankart:

🌐 https://thefixpt.com/





Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:

🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb





Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/