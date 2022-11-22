Sudanese Student Discusses Her Support for COP27’s Plans to Address Climate Change

At the 2022 COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, TNA’s Alex Newman interviewed one of the youth representatives at the meeting, Tasneem Siedahmed, a Sudanese student studying development.

A fervent supporter of COP27’s goals to address climate change, she discusses with Alex the African Union’s commitment to alternative energy and Sudan’s potential for solar, as well as her desire for more investment from the UN and the United States to educate the world’s youth regarding sustainable development — including Biden’s commitment of $10 million to build a new adaptation center in Cairo to empower and educate African youth regarding climate risk.

