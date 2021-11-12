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11/10/2021 Miles Guo: The oral drugs against the CCP virus pushed by the crooked pharmaceutical companies to evade regulation are more poisonous than the COVID vaccines, and these drugs can result in a range of problems in the blood, nervous and digestive system. Fellow fighters, stay away from these drugs!