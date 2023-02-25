The New 4D Physical Platform | Febb 2023

February 12th, 2023

Topics discussed in this VLOG:

- Etherization of matter; less dense

- Facilitates detox or purifying of mental, emotional, and spiritual levels

- Spirit and energy are one

- Easier to embody

- Christ Consciousness or life enhancing currents become amplified

- Old treatment and healing remedies may no longer work

- Nutraceuticals become more powerful

- Easier to feel and experience nature spirits, devas, elementals

- Plants and animals will feel more conscious

- Since we’re on 4D platform, easier to access our personal soul matrix

- Easier to access 5D

- Relationship to gravity changes; connecting to pure magnetics

