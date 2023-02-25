The New 4D Physical Platform | Febb 2023

February 12th, 2023
Topics discussed in this VLOG:
- Etherization of matter; less dense
- Facilitates detox or purifying of mental, emotional, and spiritual levels
- Spirit and energy are one
- Easier to embody
- Christ Consciousness or life enhancing currents become amplified
- Old treatment and healing remedies may no longer work
- Nutraceuticals become more powerful
- Easier to feel and experience nature spirits, devas, elementals
- Plants and animals will feel more conscious
- Since we’re on 4D platform, easier to access our personal soul matrix
- Easier to access 5D
- Relationship to gravity changes; connecting to pure magnetics
Web: www.Moonoros.One Blogs
– subscribe for the latest messages and some images Free Recordings | Meditations | Image Activations | Check in for private sessions or events
Facebook: Revealing the Jewels of Autism: https://www.facebook.com/moonoros.one/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/moonorosone Instagram: @susan.m.oros
PodBean: Sammie’s Treasures Podcast: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com/category/revealing-the-jewels-of-autism/
