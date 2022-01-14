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News Update - January 14, 2022 Part 1
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10 views • January 16, 2022
PART 1
US National Guard activated in 48 states, Huge concrete wall around the White House Fountain, Aircraft grounded due to 5G, Vaccine protests, Schools across the US closed for a week, GCR prepares Iraq for new Dinar, Mass media blackout and internet down soon, Pfizer verdict, Trump to return as 19th president of the new Constitutional Republic, Trump's new Truth Social media launch, QFS set to begin.
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Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
US National Guard activated in 48 states, Huge concrete wall around the White House Fountain, Aircraft grounded due to 5G, Vaccine protests, Schools across the US closed for a week, GCR prepares Iraq for new Dinar, Mass media blackout and internet down soon, Pfizer verdict, Trump to return as 19th president of the new Constitutional Republic, Trump's new Truth Social media launch, QFS set to begin.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
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