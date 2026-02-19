BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Revelation Redpill 117 | Jeremy Slayden Talks Zionism, C.I. Scofield & Embracing The New Covenant!
We are excited to be joined once again by special guest Jeremy Slayden of JSlayUSA! Former professional baseball player turned truth-teller and podcaster. He went down the Revelation Red Pill rabbit hole and connected with Resistance Chicks over a shared desire to wake up the Church from the end-times madness slumber! You don't want to miss this explosive conversation that breaks down current events in light of Biblical prophecy, covers a history lesson on just who CI Scofield was and brings the POWER of God of the NEW covenant that is for EVERYONE! In the words of JSlay: "It's the New Covenant, not two covenants!" BOOM! Read More and Connect with Jeremy: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-117/

tribulationzionismkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24eschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturejeremy slaydenkingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moodyjslayusa
