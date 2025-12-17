BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Latin America Goes Right - Property Rights - Blaming "Right Wing"
Right Edition
Right Edition
22 views • 21 hours ago

Latin America shifts right in 2025 and aligns with Trump


Latin America's political shift toward conservative governments was reinforced this week when Chileans elected far-right politician Jose Antonio Kast for the 2026-2030 term. It was the largest vote total ever recorded in a presidential election there.


Chile's result strengthened a regional trend that is reshaping domestic political balances and points to closer political and economic alignment with the United States.


https://ca.news.yahoo.com/latin-america-shifts-2025-aligns-130403259.html



What’s behind South America’s shift to the right?


Chileans have elected their most conservative leader in decades.


Chile has joined South America’s shift to the right, electing Jose Antonio Kast, a hardline conservative, as president.


He tapped into voters’ fears about a rise in crime and migration, and an economic crisis.


His victory marks a significant shift since the end of military rule more than 30 years ago.


It also comes as other populist conservatives have taken office in the region.


From Bolivia to Argentina to El Salvador, the move to the right is being watched closely, particularly by the United States.


But what does it all mean for the political dynamics in South America?


https://www.aljazeera.com/video/inside-story/2025/12/16/whats-behind-south-americas-shift-to-the-right



PROPERTY RIGHTS AND THE CONSTITUTION


As part of the constitutional package announced in September 1991, the federal government proposed that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms be amended to guarantee property rights. This paper provides background information as to why these rights were not earlier included in the Charter. The paper also addresses what is meant by the term "property rights" and the question of how the courts might interpret the term "property" for purposes of the relevant provision if it were included in the Charter. Finally, the paper canvasses possible arguments for and against the proposed entrenchment.


https://publications.gc.ca/Collection-R/LoPBdP/BP/bp268-e.htm



Carney government should scrap gun ‘buyback’ program and save taxpayer money


Given the mountain of federal debt, the Carney government’s much-anticipated fall budget should tell us how Ottawa plans to deal with the prime minister’s new priorities. Carney has urged cabinet to find existing programs to cut so Ottawa can afford the new spending he’s promised, such as meeting the NATO 5 per cent commitment and opening up new energy corridors.


https://www.fraserinstitute.org/commentary/carney-government-should-scrap-gun-buyback-program-and-save-taxpayer-money



Australian PM Blames Islamic Terrorist Attack at Bondi Beach on ‘Right-Wing Extremism,’ Vows Crackdown On Guns


Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is vowing to impose even stricter gun control measures after a mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday left 15 dead and more than two dozen injured during a Hanukkah event.


The attack was allegedly carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, and his son, Naveed Akram, 24.


The Islamic father and son are believed to be radical anti-Israel activists from Pakistan.


The elder Akram reportedly has held a valid gun license for a decade and legally owned six firearms.


https://slaynews.com/news/australian-pm-blames-islamic-terrorist-attack-bondi-beach-right-wing-extremism-vows-crackdown-guns/

