COVID: The Data Exposes The Truth | Dr Rashid Buttar

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Shocking new studies reveal what was known about the effects of the COVID "vaccines" ... and mounting evidence of the harm being caused by misguided protocols and irresponsible medical authoritarianism! Dr. Rashid Buttar challenges the claims still held by government entities with startling new data about the real impact of the pandemic response.
RELATED LINKS:
https://drbuttar.info/
https://advancedmedicineconference.com/
https://covid.daystar.com/
SOURCE: https://player.daystar.tv/0cDO3EjM