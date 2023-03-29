DEMENTED Biden Calls For GUN BAN: Transgender TERRORIST MURDERS Christians At School

Stew Peters Show





March 28, 2023





Trans people aren't just delusional, they are demonic and Stew has the proof.

Chris Dorr is here to talk about how gun free zones and soft targets attract crazies who want to maim and kill innocent children.

The Biden administration and Democrats want to disarm their political opposition.

It’s time for gun owners to go on offense and pass all of the pro-gun laws that we can.

We are reaping the rotten fruits of a system that has stripped God and morality out of public life

Mass media and government institutions that constantly praise and promote LGBTQ have emboldened trans terrorists.

Joe Biden was a total embarrassment when he blabbered about ice cream instead of the 6 dead Christians slaughtered by a trans terrorist.

The States must embrace the power of the 10th Amendment and be prepared to resist federal gun tyranny.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f82rk-demented-biden-calls-for-gun-ban-transgender-terrorist-murders-christians-a.html