© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump's Deadly Embrace of Vaccines with Paul Alexander PhD
Follow
30
Share
Report
12998 views • December 30, 2021
As a past consultant to WHO and to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Paul Elias Alexander PhD is an ideal scientist to critique COVID-19. Get the inside information on President Trump’s failure to persist in supporting early treatment and his deadly embrace of the vaccines and the global corporations who made them as the expense of the American taxpayer. Here the insider’s dismay as he faced the tragedy of Trump’s isolation from those who could have told him the truth. At the same time, it is a heroic story of individuals like Dr. Alexander who have cast their lot with real science, the truth, and humanity. Be inspired in your own efforts in the New Year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.