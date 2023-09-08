Increasing Heat, Radiation, Frequency, Diseases, Food Shortages: Falling Away From Faith In Jesus.
We will only have joy and peace that is found in knowing the most High Yah through Christ Jesus; the only begotten Son of God.
Revelation 16:8-9 KJV Bible
I am adlibbing which I don't like to do. Those who have ears to hear will hear.
