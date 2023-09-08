Create New Account
Increasing Heat, Radiation, Frequency, Diseases, Food Shortages: Falling Away From Faith In Jesus
Yahsdaughter137777
147 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Increasing Heat, Radiation, Frequency, Diseases, Food Shortages: Falling Away From Faith In Jesus.

We will only have joy and peace that is found in knowing the most High Yah through Christ Jesus; the only begotten Son of God.


Revelation 16:8-9 KJV Bible



I am adlibbing which I don't like to do. Those who have ears to hear will hear.

Keywords
healthfoodtribulationnwomedicinepandemicresetmarkofthebeast

