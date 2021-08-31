Dr. Mikovitz Interviewed August 31, 2021: Sliver of hope for Vaccinated...

* Never take another vaccination and use Ivermectin to reverse the damage.Short notes from the Dr. Mikovitz Interview (I will review and update this week):I. Dr. Fauci released Ebola from Ft. Dietrich into Sierra Leone killing 21,000.- HCQ stopped the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014 by one observant doctor.II. You never wear a mask around a cancer patient: It's called hypoxia inducible factor 1 alpha--it's a blowtorch on cancer.- If you're a health professional, wearing a mask around a cancer patient will kill your patient faster.III. All vaccines are deadly--viral vaccines containing coronaviruses.-- Every viral vaccine has recombinants of HIV, SIV, XMRV. Every flu shot could be the last shot you get killing you.-- Contain Syncytin-1 causes fusion/velcro/clumping of cells (tumour/blood clot).IV. SV-40 (Simian 40th virus in the series) is a lung cancer (associated with mesothelioma) causing virus.- SV-40 in polio vaccines 1955-1963. SV-40 passed from parents into children.- FDA documents from the 1970s estimated 100-million were infected with SV-40 from the liquid polio vaccine.- Every case of polio caused in the US and perhaps the world is caused by the vaccine. The CDC will not call it polio, renamed, acute flaccid myelitis.V. Ivermectin is anti-cancer, anti-metasticize, anti-tumuour, anti-clumping of cells.- Won Nobel prize in 2015 for it's broad anti-microbial effects.Interview taken from:Emergency Global Broadcast: Japan Halts All Moderna Shots After Discovering Metal ‘Foreign Substances’ – FULL SHOW 8/31/21