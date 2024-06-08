BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️BRICS Countries: 3% More than the GDP of the G7 Countries - 30% of the Earth's Landmass, 45% of the Earth's Population & 33% of the Earth's GDP - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
109 views • 11 months ago

❗️"BRICS is 30% of the earth's landmass, 45% of the earth's population and 33% of the earth's GDP."

“This is 3% more than the GDP of the G7 countries,” Maria Zakharova representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Adding on June 10, about G7: 

US expects G7 to 'warn' Chinese banks over Russia ties - Reuters

Although the G7 group aren't expected to impose actual sanctions such as removing them from the SWIFT payment system, US officials told Reuters they expect a stern warning to be delivered to Chinese banks.

"Our concern is that China is increasingly the factory of the Russian war machine," said Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, claiming Moscow "obviously threatens the existence of Ukraine, and increasingly European security".

G7 leaders will meet for their summit in Italy this week from June 13-15 to also discuss stealing profits from frozen Russian assets to hand to Ukraine.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
