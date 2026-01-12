BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Feminism! Ana vs Pearl!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1931 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Stefan Molyneux takes on a debate about feminism between Ana Kasparian and Pearl Davis in his Freedomain podcast. He discusses Pearl's arguments on women's roles in the economy, tying them to falling birth rates and broader effects on society. Molyneux breaks down some common misunderstandings in economic data and digs into the nuances of gender expectations and family life. In the end, he questions what modern feminism really means and encourages people to join the conversation.


Stefan will be there March 28, 2026, he hopes to see you there!


Find Word War Debate on X: https://x.com/WordWarDebate


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
feminismevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxana kaspariandebate analysispearl davis
Chapters

0:00:00Introduction to the Debate

0:01:10Unpacking Feminism's Economic Impact

0:05:59The Government's Role in Female Employment

0:14:17Domestic Violence Statistics and Feminism

0:16:56Title IX and Its Implications

0:23:08The Debate on Modern Relationships

0:28:20The Case of Terrence Pop

0:32:22The Effects of Feminism on Men

0:41:01The Statistics of Divorce

0:49:00Child Support and Alimony Issues

0:59:20Incentives in Divorce Decisions

1:03:55Addressing Negatives of Feminism

1:06:14Closing Thoughts and Future Events

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump DEFIES international law, citing &#8220;own morality&#8221; amid aggressive foreign policy moves

Trump DEFIES international law, citing “own morality” amid aggressive foreign policy moves

Belle Carter
Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Probiotics and prebiotics: The emerging frontier in skin health and anti-aging

Patrick Lewis
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

How to survive civil unrest: Essential strategies for staying safe

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Trump withdraws U.S. from UN climate framework, aligning with corporate exodus

Trump withdraws U.S. from UN climate framework, aligning with corporate exodus

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy