Feminism! Ana vs Pearl!

Stefan Molyneux takes on a debate about feminism between Ana Kasparian and Pearl Davis in his Freedomain podcast. He discusses Pearl's arguments on women's roles in the economy, tying them to falling birth rates and broader effects on society. Molyneux breaks down some common misunderstandings in economic data and digs into the nuances of gender expectations and family life. In the end, he questions what modern feminism really means and encourages people to join the conversation.





