NETANYAHU'S TRIAL TESTIMONY CANCELED ON DAY OF GAZA STRIKE

KEEPS THE WAR GOING TO SAVE HIS OWN A$$. REMEMBER HE'S BEING TRIED AS A WAR CRIMINAL WHILE HE'S FREE & KILLING EVEN MORE INNOCENT PEOPLE. HIS COURT END DATE IS IN 2026, SO HE'S GOT ANOTHER YEAR TO SCREW THINGS UP EVEN MORE.









EPHESIANS 5:11

Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.





JOHN 3:20

For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.





ISAIAH 5:20

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!

