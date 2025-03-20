© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NETANYAHU'S TRIAL TESTIMONY CANCELED ON DAY OF GAZA STRIKE
💣💣💣
KEEPS THE WAR GOING TO SAVE HIS OWN A$$. REMEMBER HE'S BEING TRIED AS A WAR CRIMINAL WHILE HE'S FREE & KILLING EVEN MORE INNOCENT PEOPLE. HIS COURT END DATE IS IN 2026, SO HE'S GOT ANOTHER YEAR TO SCREW THINGS UP EVEN MORE.
💥💥💥
EPHESIANS 5:11
Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.
JOHN 3:20
For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed.
ISAIAH 5:20
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!
✝️✝️✝️