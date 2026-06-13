The Pyramid Dream with Vision 6-13-26@4:42 AM Shared 6-15-26

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Vision of a Sunken City, Rediscovered 6-11-26@8:09 PM is included.
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the pyramids and the fallen angel technology associated with them including in Atlantis.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD AND JESUS CHRIST.
Isaiah 55:11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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