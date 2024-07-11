BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Adaptive Executive Podcast by Greg Ballard. A Positive Call Centre Culture with Richard Blank.
5 views • 9 months ago

Your host, Greg Ballard, talks with Richard Blank of Costa Rica's Call Center. Costa Rica's Call Center is a state of the art BPO Telemarketing outsource company that personally trains call centers across Central America. They are bilingual and professionally trained and they can do the same for your staff.


https://youtu.be/nDFhRVW3XXc?si=XhLnezaxHzYkpYO9


The Adaptive Executive podcast host, founder, and CEO of Five C Consulting Greg Ballard is based in Northern Virginia. Greg has 25+ years of extensive experience in management and leadership development for start-ups, corporate, entrepreneurial, and faith-based enterprises. Five C Consulting works with a diverse set of clients ranging from mid-size tech companies, large government agencies, military, and non-profits to radically improve strategic investments and organizational performance. Greg has led and managed over 300+ business units and has mentored more than 225 leaders.


businesssalesrichard blank
