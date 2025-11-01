Riccardo Bosi: It's Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Game Podcast: Big Picture
* If you are seeing it on TV, it has already happened.
* The stage has been set.
* The bad actors have been taken out or turned.
The full webcast is linked below.
CaptKylePatriots | AustraliaOne Party (31 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v7120iy-captkyle-patriots-end-game-podcast-where-we-resume-our-biweekly-round-table.html