134 UN Members Led by Cuba Demand Global Control, NWO & Your Money

The Group of 77 Plus China (G77 + China) alliance of 134 United Nations member governments and dictatorships met last month ahead of the UN General Assembly to demand a stronger UN and more wealth redistribution from you to them, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Meeting in Cuba as the communist dictatorship in that captive nation assumed the presidency of the powerful bloc, the assembled presidents, prime ministers, tyrants, and kleptocrats also demanded that the West give them more technology. UN Secretary-General Antonion Guterres, who previously led the Socialist International, was there to support them. Together, the G77+China control more than two thirds of the votes at the UN General Assembly, which the alliance said it hopes will be an "emblem of global sovereignty." Newman also goes back to articles he wrote on this group a decade ago as they demanded a "New World Order to Live Well."





