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Corona symptoms, or radiation symptoms ?
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236 views • June 29, 2020
dr. Jack Kruse on kawasaki and 5G
https://forum.jackkruse.com/index.php?threads/kawasakis-disease-and-5g-expect-a-huge-pop-of-this-soon-california.23281/
more from dr. Kruse on kawasaki
https://jackkruse.com/cpc-12-kawasakis-disease/
to support my work, here:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
IEEE article published in March 2020: "Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We?"
A summary of the most prominent health hazards with wireless radiation is presented, along with protective and preventive measures to reduce the risk of EMR absorption, and analyses of radiation safety in pre-5G networks and raises concerns regarding safety in 5G networks. "the current population has already been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and the resulting adverse health effects may surface in people at any time.. it must be noted that the radiation in 5G networks is suspected to increase by several folds. It will not only affect regions near cell towers and 5G devices but all indoor and outdoor environments in the
region of coverage. Thus, almost all people in the area of coverage of 5G networks may be exposed to dangerous levels of EMR...People should be made aware that the EMR from using day to day cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices are harmful to human health...According to the current medical literature, various adverse health effects from exposure to RF EMR have been well documented. For now, wireless technologies must be avoided as much as possible. New and innovative wired solutions ... should be encouraged. Intervention of government and medical bodies with the main purpose of protecting human health is of utmost necessity... Countries must adopt the guidelines suggested by medical bodies which take into account both thermal and non-thermal effects of EMR."
https://forum.jackkruse.com/index.php?threads/kawasakis-disease-and-5g-expect-a-huge-pop-of-this-soon-california.23281/
more from dr. Kruse on kawasaki
https://jackkruse.com/cpc-12-kawasakis-disease/
to support my work, here:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
IEEE article published in March 2020: "Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We?"
A summary of the most prominent health hazards with wireless radiation is presented, along with protective and preventive measures to reduce the risk of EMR absorption, and analyses of radiation safety in pre-5G networks and raises concerns regarding safety in 5G networks. "the current population has already been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and the resulting adverse health effects may surface in people at any time.. it must be noted that the radiation in 5G networks is suspected to increase by several folds. It will not only affect regions near cell towers and 5G devices but all indoor and outdoor environments in the
region of coverage. Thus, almost all people in the area of coverage of 5G networks may be exposed to dangerous levels of EMR...People should be made aware that the EMR from using day to day cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices are harmful to human health...According to the current medical literature, various adverse health effects from exposure to RF EMR have been well documented. For now, wireless technologies must be avoided as much as possible. New and innovative wired solutions ... should be encouraged. Intervention of government and medical bodies with the main purpose of protecting human health is of utmost necessity... Countries must adopt the guidelines suggested by medical bodies which take into account both thermal and non-thermal effects of EMR."
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