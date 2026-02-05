Separating Monetary and Industrial Silver Demand, an interview with David Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What really drives silver higher—money or industry? Industrial demand is constant, but monetary demand moves the needle. When investors compete with manufacturers, price discovery turns into a bidding war. The last buyer sets the price. Understanding this separation explains why silver moves fast—and why it doesn’t wait for consensus.
#MonetaryDemand #IndustrialDemand #SilverInvesting #MarketDynamics #PriceDiscovery
