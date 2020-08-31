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Tortured in America, Punished by Govt for Protecting Free Press/Speech
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9 views • August 31, 2020
Ammon Bundy joins to talk about GOP lockdown lies & tyranny. Independent media dared to expose the illegal lockdown in Idaho and was thrown out. Ammon Bundy was attacked by FOX & mainstream media, arrested and tortured.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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