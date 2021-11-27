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Rittenhouse Exposed - The World Stage
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119 views • November 27, 2021
Rittenhouse exposed as a crisis actor and possibly FTM tranny, court room green screen glitch, Handy Sook connection. Name means 33 in numerology when 'Y' is consonant.
Invited to Mara Lago Trump's palace billionaires club. Awarded medals.
No tears when "crying", jury consultant also worked the OJ trial, another hoax.
I didn't say it would be easy, Neo.
Invited to Mara Lago Trump's palace billionaires club. Awarded medals.
No tears when "crying", jury consultant also worked the OJ trial, another hoax.
I didn't say it would be easy, Neo.
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