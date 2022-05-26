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The repercussions of investigating Dr. Fauci
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118 views • May 26, 2022
Alison Morrow, May 25, 2022
Adam Andrzejewski is Founder and CEO of OpenTheBooks.com and recently lost his column in Forbes for writing too many pieces exposing money tied to Dr Anthony Fauci.
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Adam Andrzejewski is Founder and CEO of OpenTheBooks.com and recently lost his column in Forbes for writing too many pieces exposing money tied to Dr Anthony Fauci.
JOIN MY EDITORIAL BOARD!
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/
https://rumble.com/c/AlisonMorrow
+++++++++++++++++++++
BONNER WINE🍷:
https://bonnerprivatewines.com/ALISON/
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE☕:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/alison
++++++++++++++++++++
OFF GRID-ISH LIVING CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ/videos
++++++++++++++++++++
ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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