Ukraine prepares banned tactics to bomb Kherson - Russia

October 19, 2022
Kherson Region to relocate its civilians to safety as the commander of Russia's military operation warns of Kiev's plans to use prohibited tactics in their upcoming assault on the city of Kherson
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3wi
