Moms on a Mission | Education | Guest: Andrew Sorchini | Beverly Hills Precious Metals | Financial Planning ] Gold and Silver

Today, we’re joined by Andrew Sorchini, owner of Beverly Hills Precious Metals. He shares his story of how he got interested in working with precious metals and what led him to opening his own business. We discuss why all of us should consider investing in gold and silver and Andrew gives us an easy step by step plan and common sense strategies for adding precious metals to our portfolios.
