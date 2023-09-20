Create New Account
Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Testifies About January 6th
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago

On Tuesday, the House Administration Committee held a hearing on the security failures at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified.


Keywords
capitol policej6 hearingjan 6 capitolchief steven sund

