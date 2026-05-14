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Pete Kegsbreath posted a pretty cringe video asking the US public for a "generational investment" of $1.5 Trillion into the US Defense Industry
https://x.com/SecWar/status/2054920323233980635
💩💩💩 NO MORE WAR!!!
Adding:
BREAKING: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf just mocked Pete Hegseth:
"You know what's crazier than $39 trillion in debt? Paying a pre-GFC premium to fund a LARP and all you'll get is a brand new GFC."
The U.S. just sold 30-year bonds at 5% yield for the first time since 2007—the $25 billion auction came hours after data showing the sharpest rise in producer prices since Russia's military operation in Ukraine began.
Ghalibaf is calling out the blatant contradiction.