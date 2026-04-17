Marina Abramovic : MAGA Is An Occult Order and Trump Is The Magician of Chaos

In a move that sparked widespread debate, former President Donald Trump recently shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting himself in a white robe and red cloak, appearing to heal a sick man with beams of light. While some viewed it as a messianic or Christ-like portrayal, others saw striking parallels to occult imagery.



It's very interesting how the AI image Trump posted shows him wearing the same exact clothes as The Magician tarot card from the classic Rider-Waite deck. The Magician stands with one hand pointing to the heavens and the other to the earth — "as above, so below" — symbolizing the power to manifest reality using the four elements. An infinity symbol hovers above his head, often linked in modern interpretations to boundless control, which some tie to AI-driven ambitions for infinite power. The red robe represents strength and passion, while the white conveys purity or perceived innocence. A snake coiled at the waist adds a layer of deception, echoing the famous poem Trump has referenced: “You knew I was a snake when you let me in.”



This interpretation gained traction in online discussions, including a post, which questioned whether the image was meant to evoke Jesus or the Tarot Magician, framing it within a broader critique of symbolic gestures and influences in the Trump orbit.



Adding to the intrigue, performance artist Marina Abramović — known for her provocative "spirit cooking" works and ties to elite circles — has publicly referred to Trump as a "magician of the highest order." In interviews and clips, she described him as an irrational force creating chaos to awaken humanity, a "dark magician" whose disruption shakes the status quo.

Even the slogan MAGA carries phonetic echoes of "magic," and some observers have noted how the movement's branding and rhetoric function like a powerful spell, harnessing emotion, repetition, and collective energy to reshape perceptions and reality itself. Whether seen as political theater, divine imagery, or something more esoteric, the episode highlights how symbols, AI, and public personas continue to blur lines in today's cultural landscape — with Trump once again at the center of the storm as a self-styled disruptor. Critics label him a "Magician of Chaos," while supporters see bold leadership. The image was later deleted amid backlash, but the conversation lingers.