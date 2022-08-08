Why the big rush to licence the Monkeypox vaccine in 2019, when there was no Monkeypox outbreak?





Dr. Meryl Nass: Monkeypox has never spread like this before; it started out simultaneously between 12 and 20 countries on four continents. I don’t know how one wave can cause so many countries to be infected at once with a disease that almost never spread person to person before?





WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE (https://rumble.com/v1da3yp-the-lord-is-my-shepherd-an-interview-with-dr.-meryl-nass.html)





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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