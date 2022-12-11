COVID vaccine COLLAPSE Compilation... "It HITS you!"

A MUSICAL!... Starring trudeau, introducing every collapse with... "It HITS you!"
Justin castro/trudeau really gets EXCITED when the euthanized seniors and the vaccine injuries start piling up.
Mirrored from twitter.
#TrudeauIsAPsychopath
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.