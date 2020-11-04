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** ELECTION FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC AT ITS WORST! **
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221 views • November 04, 2020
JUST IN:
** Will Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn’s attorney help President Trump Drain the Swamp as FBI director?
** Fraudulent Psyop Projects HAMMER and SCORECARD are Being Used, by the Deep State, to steal the USA elections for the Democrats. .
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 3 Nov, 2020
Must Watch, Read and Hear: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/72983-2/
** The blatant cheating by the democrats in their attempt to steal the presidential election cannot be ignored. President trump doesn’t need the Supreme Court in this matter because the results are too risky and may not bring him the true result all patriots are looking for. President trump needs to declare election meddling and declare the insurrection act against the 5 states that shut down the voting count when he was in the lead. Hell, he should declare the insurrection act nationwide, and drain the swamp once and for all! What the democrats have done in all criminal areas is outrageous, and they need to be brought to justice!
** As soon as polls closed in the west coast states, it was determined that they were immediately won by Joe Biden. Meanwhile votes were still being tabulated in various states on the east coast and the mid-west after they had already been closed about three hours prior to the closure of the west coast states? How were the walk in votes in California, Oregon, Washington and Arizona tabulated without an ongoing county to county count as the election proceeded? There is no way that voters in these states, at the last minute before poll closures, could have been tabulated that quickly as the polls closed. Therefore it should be determined that countless people have been disenfranchised from their voting rights. Sounds like election fraud at its worst.
** Statistical Proof That the Democrats Are Stealing This Election
Submitted by Dave Hodges on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - 08:49.
-- When the counting and reporting of the vote mysteriously stopped, with Trump ahead in all battle ground states, I felt compelled to report the odds of Biden winning each state when these states closed for unexplained reasons. My intent was to crunch the numbers and make a public record before each state's vote could be stolen. Unfortunately, before I finished, Wisconsin has already been the victim of voter fraud!
I am shocked that as the President closed in on victory in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, that the voting in these five states suddenly stopped without any explanation. In four of the five states , the President held such a commanding lead that the odds defied a Biden victory, without cheating. However, cheating reared its ugly head with Wisconsin which stopped counting only to reopen 4 hours later, defying all statistical odds and allowed Biden to take the lead.
Here is the breakdown of voting when these five states, acting in unison (Editor’s Note: Yes, I am stating that there is likely collusion on the vote counting and reporting).
________________________________________________________________
State Trump Biden Diff. Reporting Biden Needs
N. Carolina 50.1% 48.7% +1.4% 93%
** Will Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn’s attorney help President Trump Drain the Swamp as FBI director?
** Fraudulent Psyop Projects HAMMER and SCORECARD are Being Used, by the Deep State, to steal the USA elections for the Democrats. .
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 3 Nov, 2020
Must Watch, Read and Hear: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/72983-2/
** The blatant cheating by the democrats in their attempt to steal the presidential election cannot be ignored. President trump doesn’t need the Supreme Court in this matter because the results are too risky and may not bring him the true result all patriots are looking for. President trump needs to declare election meddling and declare the insurrection act against the 5 states that shut down the voting count when he was in the lead. Hell, he should declare the insurrection act nationwide, and drain the swamp once and for all! What the democrats have done in all criminal areas is outrageous, and they need to be brought to justice!
** As soon as polls closed in the west coast states, it was determined that they were immediately won by Joe Biden. Meanwhile votes were still being tabulated in various states on the east coast and the mid-west after they had already been closed about three hours prior to the closure of the west coast states? How were the walk in votes in California, Oregon, Washington and Arizona tabulated without an ongoing county to county count as the election proceeded? There is no way that voters in these states, at the last minute before poll closures, could have been tabulated that quickly as the polls closed. Therefore it should be determined that countless people have been disenfranchised from their voting rights. Sounds like election fraud at its worst.
** Statistical Proof That the Democrats Are Stealing This Election
Submitted by Dave Hodges on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - 08:49.
-- When the counting and reporting of the vote mysteriously stopped, with Trump ahead in all battle ground states, I felt compelled to report the odds of Biden winning each state when these states closed for unexplained reasons. My intent was to crunch the numbers and make a public record before each state's vote could be stolen. Unfortunately, before I finished, Wisconsin has already been the victim of voter fraud!
I am shocked that as the President closed in on victory in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, that the voting in these five states suddenly stopped without any explanation. In four of the five states , the President held such a commanding lead that the odds defied a Biden victory, without cheating. However, cheating reared its ugly head with Wisconsin which stopped counting only to reopen 4 hours later, defying all statistical odds and allowed Biden to take the lead.
Here is the breakdown of voting when these five states, acting in unison (Editor’s Note: Yes, I am stating that there is likely collusion on the vote counting and reporting).
________________________________________________________________
State Trump Biden Diff. Reporting Biden Needs
N. Carolina 50.1% 48.7% +1.4% 93%
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