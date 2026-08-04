The Truth About Paper Silver, an interview with David Morgan

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When hundreds of paper claims exist for the same silver, who truly owns it? This discussion examines physical ownership, market manipulation, and why genuine price discovery may depend on real metal—not paper promises.
#Silver #PreciousMetals #Investing #Gold #FinancialMarkets #SoundMoney
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