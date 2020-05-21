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Jim Humble - ITNJ WITNESS TESTIMONY
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379 views • May 21, 2020
In 1996, Jim Humble discovered what has come to be known as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS - chlorine dioxide); a simple health formula that successfully cured over 5,000 malaria victims in Africa. Since this time, hundreds of thousands of people have used MMS to recover their health from a wide range of diseases, despite big pharma's disinformation program to discredit Jim and MMS.
Watch all the testimonies https://commission.itnj.org/
Watch all the testimonies https://commission.itnj.org/
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