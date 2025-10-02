Pope Leo XIV Blesses a melting chunk of Ice for ‘climate justice’ - this isreal

Fake climate change activism is alive and well in the Vatican and solar farm to come.

Pope Leo XIV, blessed a chunk of Ice, from a melting glacier from Greenland as he presided over the 10th anniversary celebration of Francis’ landmark ecological encyclical, Laudato Si (Praised Be) at a global gathering south of Rome.

Leo told the estimated 1,000 representatives from environmental and indigenous groups that they needed to pressure national governments to develop tougher standards to mitigate the damage already done. He said he hoped the upcoming U.N. climate conference “will listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.”

Leo has strongly taken up Francis’ ecological mantle, giving his blessing to a Vatican plan to turn an agricultural field north of Rome into a vast solar farm. Once it is up and running, the farm is expected to make the Vatican City the world’s first carbon-neutral state.

More here: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/oct/01/pope-leo-climate-change-sceptics-cry-of-the-earth or here:

https://www.uisg.org/en/news/pope-leo-xiv-raises-hope-conference-after-laudato-si/





