When You Are Grieving a Person Who Passes, Experiencing vs Holding on to Grief and How It Affects the Person Who's Passed, Earthbound Spirits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2
Cut:
45m49s - 47m32s
Website:
*************
“ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL THAT GRIEF FULLY RATHER THAN TO PROJECT IT AT THE PERSON WANTING THEM BACK. BECAUSE EVERY TIME YOU WANT THEM BACK, YOU ARE ACTUALLY STOPPING THEM FROM LIVING THEIR LIFE IN THE SPIRIT WORLD. THEY’LL FEEL DRAWN TO COME BACK TO YOU. UNLESS THEY’VE HEALED A LOT OF THEIR EMOTION, THEY’LL FEEL DRAWN TO COME BACK TO YOU.”
@ 47m03s