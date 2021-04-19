© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
!! SEE LINKS IN THE DESCRIPTION BOX !!
Follow
5
Share
Report
151 views • April 19, 2021
Luke 21:9
"But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by."
LINKS HERE :
China Outraged At Joint US-Japan Statement Which Invokes 'Nuclear Defense'
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/china-outraged-joint-us-japan-statement-which-invokes-nuclear-defense
Russia expels Ukrainian consul detained for obtaining classified information
https://tass.com/russia/1279391
US Reportedly Reserves Option to Expand Sanctions Against Russian Debt, Monitors Moscow's Reaction
https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082657827-us-reportedly-reserves-option-to-expand-sanctions-against-russian-debt-monitors-moscows-reaction/
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
https://tass.com/world/1279435
Moscow Expels 20 Czech Diplomats, Tells Them to Leave by End of 19 April
https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082663934-russian-foreign-ministry-summons-czech-ambassador-source-says/
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
https://tass.com/world/1279429
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
https://tass.com/russia/1279413
Three critical 24 hours bring border change: Russia announces Union with Belarus and doubles border with NATO - Ukraine disintegrates!
https://warnews247.gr/tria-krisima-24ora-i-rosia-anakoinonei-tin-enosi-me-lefkorosia-kai-diplasiazei-ta-synora-me-to-nato-akolouthei-i-dialysi-tis-oukranias-entoni-kinitikotita-sto-nato/
Historic "Elephant Walk" at 117 AM: Mass take-off of aircraft for strike missions throughout the Athens FIR - Watch video
https://warnews247.gr/istoriko-elephant-walk-stin-117-pm-maziki-apogeiosi-aeroskafon-gia-apostoles-krousis-se-olokliro-to-fir-athinon-deite-vinteo/
UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May to 'Show Solidarity' With Kiev, NATO Allies - Report
https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082659988-uk-warships-to-sail-for-black-sea-in-may-to-show-solidarity-with-kiev-nato-allies---report/
GOOGLE TRANSLATOR YOU CAN USE LINK HERE : https://translate.google.com/?hl=en&;tab=TT
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
"But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by."
LINKS HERE :
China Outraged At Joint US-Japan Statement Which Invokes 'Nuclear Defense'
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/china-outraged-joint-us-japan-statement-which-invokes-nuclear-defense
Russia expels Ukrainian consul detained for obtaining classified information
https://tass.com/russia/1279391
US Reportedly Reserves Option to Expand Sanctions Against Russian Debt, Monitors Moscow's Reaction
https://sputniknews.com/us/202104171082657827-us-reportedly-reserves-option-to-expand-sanctions-against-russian-debt-monitors-moscows-reaction/
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
https://tass.com/world/1279435
Moscow Expels 20 Czech Diplomats, Tells Them to Leave by End of 19 April
https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082663934-russian-foreign-ministry-summons-czech-ambassador-source-says/
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
https://tass.com/world/1279429
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
https://tass.com/russia/1279413
Three critical 24 hours bring border change: Russia announces Union with Belarus and doubles border with NATO - Ukraine disintegrates!
https://warnews247.gr/tria-krisima-24ora-i-rosia-anakoinonei-tin-enosi-me-lefkorosia-kai-diplasiazei-ta-synora-me-to-nato-akolouthei-i-dialysi-tis-oukranias-entoni-kinitikotita-sto-nato/
Historic "Elephant Walk" at 117 AM: Mass take-off of aircraft for strike missions throughout the Athens FIR - Watch video
https://warnews247.gr/istoriko-elephant-walk-stin-117-pm-maziki-apogeiosi-aeroskafon-gia-apostoles-krousis-se-olokliro-to-fir-athinon-deite-vinteo/
UK Warships to Sail for Black Sea in May to 'Show Solidarity' With Kiev, NATO Allies - Report
https://sputniknews.com/world/202104181082659988-uk-warships-to-sail-for-black-sea-in-may-to-show-solidarity-with-kiev-nato-allies---report/
GOOGLE TRANSLATOR YOU CAN USE LINK HERE : https://translate.google.com/?hl=en&;tab=TT
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.