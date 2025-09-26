Anti-government protests📝

The boiling pot of the Peruvian crisis

In the center of Lima, protests against the government of Dina Boluarte have flared up again.

🖍Students and social organizations gathered at San Martín Square, accusing the president and Congress of corruption, rising crime, and attempts to reform the pension system.

The slogans “¡Dina asesina!” and “¡Que se vayan todos!” became the symbol of the demonstration, which also voiced demands for justice for the 49 people killed in clashes during 2022–2023.

The event quickly escalated into clashes: police used rubber bullets, journalists were injured, and volunteers recorded dozens of wounded. Footage of a fire near the Supreme Court building spread on social media, increasing tension.

📌Under street pressure, protesters combined criticism of the government’s economic and social initiatives with memories of past repression. Boluarte is increasingly associated with the figure of a president who has lost public trust.

❗️Each new demonstration confirms that a chronic legitimacy crisis is forming in Peru, where violence has become the main language of dialogue between society and the state.

#ЛатинскаяАмерика #Перу

🔪@rybar_latam - the pulse of the New World

Adding: Russian Director and TV Host Tigran Keosayan Has Died📝

His wife, RT and Russia Today agency chief editor Margarita Simonyan, announced his death.

It became known earlier in January that Keosayan was in a coma. Reports indicated that he had experienced clinical death.

Rybar's team expresses deep condolences to Margarita Simonyan on the loss of her husband. He was 59 years old. May his memory be eternal.

Margarita had to have emergency surgery, a few weeks ago too. It may have had something to do with her heart or breast from what little she said about it.