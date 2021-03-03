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Gov Funded Transgender Surgery for Kids
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105 views • March 03, 2021
Without Parental Consent or Knowledge
Now that's just Racist!
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Now that's just Racist!
I am HEAVILY CENSORED ..
If you are having viewing issues
Go to one of my Alternative platforms
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
Last Casualty Studio .. https://rumble.com/c/c-622613
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