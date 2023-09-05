Create New Account
NATO is Baffled - How Do The Russians Do It!?! Russia Sent Its Latest APC 'BTR-82UA' to Ukraine!
While Western military and experts continue to study and analyze samples of the latest Russian weapons presented at the International Military-Technical Forum 'ARMY-2023', the Russian Defense Ministry has decided to gradually begin introducing the latest Russian weapons into the combat zone. The main goal of the Russian military is not only to strengthen the combat-ready units of the Russian army but also to conduct an appropriate analysis of the capabilities of the latest Russian weapons in real combat conditions.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

