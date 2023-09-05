NATO is Baffled - How Do The Russians Do It!?! Russia Sent Its Latest APC 'BTR-82UA' to Ukraine!

While Western military and experts continue to study and analyze samples of the latest Russian weapons presented at the International Military-Technical Forum 'ARMY-2023', the Russian Defense Ministry has decided to gradually begin introducing the latest Russian weapons into the combat zone. The main goal of the Russian military is not only to strengthen the combat-ready units of the Russian army but also to conduct an appropriate analysis of the capabilities of the latest Russian weapons in real combat conditions.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.