Fake World In The Nude - Media part 2

I want to do a series of video and blog posts baring naked the fake world we inhabit. There is no better place to start than with the fake media - taken over by the CIA with Operation Mockingbird and made worse every year thereafter.

My camera broke this video into two parts. Rather than wrestle with my weak video editing toolkit, I am publishing it in those two parts. I certainly recommend you watch both, and in order.

As I mention in the video, links and graphics are all available at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com websites.