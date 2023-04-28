CrossTalk: DeSantis Signs Hate Speech Law in Israel, Criminalizing The Great Commission

Cross Talk News
Apr 27, 2023
Today on CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Sam Pinkelman detail the terrible repercussions against free speech and evangelism which will be caused by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing the "Hate Speech" bill in Israel. We detail the important history of Jewish terrorism, including condemnation by Albert Einstein, and the only time in history where a radical pamphlet almost killed someone: the attempted bombing of London in 1947 by a Zionist rabbi.
Support The Sponsors!
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk
Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ktstm-live-8pm-crosstalk-desantis-signs-hate-speech-law-in-israel-criminalizing-t.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.