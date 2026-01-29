BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doomsday Clock 2026: 85 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT! 🌍⏰ Humanity Closer to Apocalypse Than Ever
News Plus Globe
News Plus Globe
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 1 day ago

Doomsday Clock 2026: 85 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT! 🌍⏰ Humanity Closer to Apocalypse Than Ever

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Scientists at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have moved the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds to midnight for 2026, the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe. The change reflects rising nuclear threats, climate change, biological risks, and uncontrolled AI.

Stay informed on existential risks and how leaders are (or aren’t) responding.

Hashtags

#DoomsdayClock #85SecondsToMidnight #ClimateChange #NuclearWar #AI #ExistentialRisk #GlobalCrisis #BulletinOfTheAtomicScientists #ApocalypseClock

Keywords
global catastrophebulletin of the atomic scientistsai riskexistential riskdoomsday clock 2026doomsday clock update85 seconds to midnightnuclear war riskclimate change dangermidnight apocalypse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy