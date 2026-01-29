Doomsday Clock 2026: 85 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT! 🌍⏰ Humanity Closer to Apocalypse Than Ever

Description

Scientists at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have moved the Doomsday Clock to 85 seconds to midnight for 2026, the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe. The change reflects rising nuclear threats, climate change, biological risks, and uncontrolled AI.

