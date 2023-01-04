Create New Account
Dr. McCullough: "Our FDA, NIH, CDC Officials Are Working for Their Next Job in Industry"
Red Voice Media
• Former FDA Chairman Scott Gottlieb is now on the board of Pfizer.


• Former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn joined Moderna.


• Dr. Rick Bright suppressed HCQ — then joined the Rockefeller foundation.


Dr. Peter A. McCullough (@P_McCulloughMD), one of the most published cardiologists in the world, has teamed up with The Wellness Company (@twc_health), where he serves as the Chief Scientific Officer.


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
