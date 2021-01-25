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04 Auch bei uns beginnt der Aufstand gegen die „Menschenmörder und Verbrecher“
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211 views • January 25, 2021
Der grauenhafteste Krieg, der jemals gegen Menschen geführt wurde, wird von immer mehr Menschen in der BRD mittlerweile als solcher erkannt. Offen wird von den Menschen auf der Straße der Aufstand zur Rettung des eigenen Lebens und unserer Kinder gesprochen. Die Menschen sprechen auf der Straße vom erzwungenen „Sterben“. Das hat es noch nie in der BRD gegeben.
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
Bücher, CDs. DVDs, Kombinationen:
http://floda.net/veritas/
Weiterführende Dokumentation stets unter:
http://concept-veritas.com/nj/sz/hauptseite.htm
und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
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