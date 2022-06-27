Details On How The Vaccine Effects The Body That The Media Will Never Tell You

Dr. Stephanie Seneff Explains how the vaccine affects your body and it is not fun to hear. But, if you are looking to know what the vaccine is doing, this is the video for you.





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Video Sources:

Veronika Kyrylenko - Dr. Stephanie Seneff: How mRNA Vax Sets Up Long-term Diseases