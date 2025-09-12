BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔴 CHARLIE KIRK: MARTYR FOR TRUTH
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
0
21 views • 1 day ago

JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen as he exhorts the Body of Christ and extends a deep reflection on Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom and Scriptural, heroic life. PRAY in agreement with Dr. Bill for Charlie’s wife Erika; their children, family and those who witnessed his murder - To overcome their heartbreak and loss.


WITH ONE ACCORD CHURCH MINISTRIES’ FAMILY & FRIENDS EXTEND OUR PRAYERS & DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO THE KIRK FAMILY & ALL THOSE IMPACTED BY CHARLIE'S MARTYRDOM.

https://www.withoneaccord.org


NOTE: During the Posting of this Video Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin has been arrested. We ask you to Pray for his family (reportedly they turned in the suspect) and for justice.LORD HAVE MERCY.

charlie kirkmartyrprayer call
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
