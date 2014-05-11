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On 11 May 2014, DNR and LNR held a referendum and proclaimed themselves independent states. Since then, military action against Donbass has gained momentum.
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100 views • May 15, 2022
On 11 May 2014, DNR and LNR held a referendum and proclaimed themselves independent states. Since then, military action against Donbass has gained momentum.
Doctors in Donetsk have been working at breaking point for the past eight years. The 2015 documentary Trauma shows the work of the evacuation medical team. They risked their lives to save others. It didn't matter to them which side of the conflict the victim came from. Oksi, one of the film subjects, went out on calls to the wounded with a smile on her face. She couldn't do otherwise, as tears would only frighten and sow panic.
Doctors in Donetsk have been working at breaking point for the past eight years. The 2015 documentary Trauma shows the work of the evacuation medical team. They risked their lives to save others. It didn't matter to them which side of the conflict the victim came from. Oksi, one of the film subjects, went out on calls to the wounded with a smile on her face. She couldn't do otherwise, as tears would only frighten and sow panic.
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